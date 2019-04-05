AUSTIN, Texas — Due to flooding conditions Friday, the following areas will be closed until further notice: Barton Creek Greenbelt, the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Barton Springs Pool and Lady Bird Lake.

For the safety of Greenbelt patrons, the Parks and Recreation Department asked that the public not use the Greenbelt due to water, debris and erosion.

The Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail is also closed until a conditions assessment can be performed Saturday morning.

The flooding at Barton Springs Pool began around 7:20 p.m. Friday. The pool will remain closed until cleanup is complete. Beginning Sunday at 6 a.m., Deep Eddy Pool will provide morning hours until Barton Springs Pool reopens.

The Austin Fire Department told KVUE's Leslie Adami Saturday morning that they will be working on closing Lady Bird Lake as well. The fast-moving, rising water and debris in the lake make it unsafe for the public. The lake will be closed until further notice.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be monitoring these flood conditions and will update the public as conditions change and facilities are back in order.

