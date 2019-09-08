AUSTIN, Texas — Heading to Austin's Pride Parade on Saturday? Be prepared for a very warm evening. After a high temperature of 105 degrees, temperatures will still be in the upper 90s once the parade begins at 8 p.m.
The rest of the weekend will be just as hot with a high of 105 degrees on Sunday. Highs above 100 degrees will continue into next week.
KVUE will be streaming the parade live on all digital platforms on Saturday evening.
