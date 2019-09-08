AUSTIN, Texas — Heading to Austin's Pride Parade on Saturday? Be prepared for a very warm evening. After a high temperature of 105 degrees, temperatures will still be in the upper 90s once the parade begins at 8 p.m.

kvue

RELATED:

Police talk safety ahead of Austin Pride parade

Here are the streets to avoid as thousands descend on Downtown Austin for Pride parade

'WorQ it Out!' | Austin Pride's first hiring event and career fair

The rest of the weekend will be just as hot with a high of 105 degrees on Sunday. Highs above 100 degrees will continue into next week.

kvue

KVUE will be streaming the parade live on all digital platforms on Saturday evening.

RELATED:

Groups in support, opposition of Drag Queen Story Hour meet outside Austin City Council meeting

APD launches 'Safe Place' initiative for reporting anti-LGBTQ+ crimes

LGBTQ+ organization Out Youth members won't participate in Pride due to safety concerns