Rare summer front arrives this weekend

This does not happen often in the middle of summer!

AUSTIN, Texas — Right off the bat, we just want to get it out of the way. It will not get cold with this cold front!

There simply will not be enough cold behind this boundry. Although, the correct meteorological term for this boundry is "cold front," therefore, that is what we'll call it.

The set up is an interesting one and does not happen very often in Texas in the middle of the summer.

A trough of low pressure in the upper levels if our atmosphere will be digging through the heart of the country this weekend and strong enough to bring a northerly flow pattern over the Southern Plains.

This pattern usually indicates a cold front at the surface and that is exactly what computer models are now agreeing on.

We expect a front to arrive to Central Texas late Friday night. Although, this front will be weak and does not have the cold are behind it to support any significant cool down.

We will see a break from triple-digits though! Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper-90s this weekend, which means this front will drop temperatures down back to average for this time of the year.

The most beneficial aspect of this front will be the elevated rain chances it brings for Central Texas.

As for Wednesday night, rain chances are at 30% to 40% late Friday night through Saturday. Late Saturday, this front will likely stall in south central Texas before it washes out Sunday.

Isolated rain chances remain in the forecast Sunday – but if this boundary stalls out a little further north – we will need to increase these rain chances for the second half of the weekend.