Two fronts bring slight rain chance this week in Central Texas

While we won't see a big temperature difference, we may see some scattered rain.

AUSTIN, Texas — Warm, moist air has continued for November with humid, foggy mornings and sunny, warm afternoons. The low-level moisture is thanks to a southerly wind helping bring in humidity from the Gulf.

While humidity has been high, rain chances have been few and far in between. In fact, worsening drought status was seen in the latest drought monitor update. Moderate drought status has been expanded to describe a bigger portion of the KVUE viewing area.

A trough will push out of the Four Corners into the plains Tuesday morning allowing a front to push through the area. The front will make it to the Hill Country around sunrise and push southeast through the morning. Some gusty winds will be possible as dry air filters into the region.

A slight chance of scattered showers will be possible ahead of the front Tuesday morning, although rain totals look small as most of us stay dry. Temperatures will be less than five degrees cooler on Tuesday, but humidity will be much lower. This will make it feel more comfortable to be outdoors.

Sunshine returns for Veteran's Day on Wednesday along with a south wind. This quickly brings humidity and slightly higher temperatures back for Thursday and Friday ahead of the next front. Some drizzle or light rain will be possible on Friday as a result.

Rain chances increase on Saturday ahead of our next front that arrives on Sunday morning. This front will be able to provide a bit more energy needed to sustain an isolated thunderstorm and scattered showers. The big question will be if enough moisture will be in place for rain. At the moment, model guidance doesn't seem to think so.