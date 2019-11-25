Thanksgiving week starts off sunny and warm. High temperatures on Monday will be well into the 80s. Some areas in the Hill Country may even see the upper 80s with light south winds.

The south wind helps cloud cover move into the area for Tuesday. Even with the cloudy sky, high temperatures will be about 10 degrees higher than average for this time of the year.

Our next weak front moves in late on Tuesday. While rain chances stay slim (about 20%), cloudy weather will continue through Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Note: If traveling north this week, check flight status and road conditions. Snow will impact the midwest towards The Rockies of Colorado and even the Pacific Northwest.

A surge of moisture will move in from the south after the cold front clears our area. This will increase our rain chances to 40% for Wednesday night through Friday. This rain will be scattered in nature and light. Most computer models are not optimistic about rain totals this week. Even though there are rain chances for several days, less than one-quarter inch of rain is expected.

High temperatures will drop into the 60s mid-week before returning to the 70s on Friday.

