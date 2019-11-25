AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns are back in Austin on Friday to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s Friday under a cloudy sky. A 60% chance of rain is in the forecast. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, which could trigger weather delays. Expect a strong south-southeast wind gusting to 10 mph to 15 mph.

KVUE

Here's a look the extended forecast for Austin:

