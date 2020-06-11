Game Day Forecast: UT Longhorns to face West Virginia Mountaineers

It will be a weekend of mild weather with warm conditions and light winds are expected.

High pressure will continue its grip over South Central Texas through the next couple of days with low-level flow adding a bit of moisture into the feels-like conditions.

Come Saturday, an upper-level trough will allow for a westerly dry wind this weekend with a larger trough edging closer early next week. That could allow for some light precipitation ahead of our next front Tuesday into Wednesday.