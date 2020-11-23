Tracking two cold fronts in Central Texas for Thanksgiving week

One cold front sets up a dry midweek while the second front brings the best chance of rain we have had in weeks.

AUSTIN, Texas — We are tracking two cold fronts this week which are expected to bring much-needed rain to the Austin area. Expect a break in the clouds Monday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. More cloud cover moves in overnight in Central Texas with a slight chance of rain.

Tuesday will quickly trend much warmer ahead of our next cold front. Morning fog, clouds, drizzle and light showers will give way to a breezy and warm afternoon with highs in the low-80s for the Austin area. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday through early Wednesday morning thanks to the cold front, but overall rain chances and rain totals will be low.

Dry air filters into the area through the morning Wednesday. This sets up for a dry midweek and a beautiful Thanksgiving forecast of sunshine with dry weather. Morning temperatures will be near 50 with highs in the upper 70s. While rain chances are low early in the week, higher rain chances and totals are in store for the day after Thanksgiving.

Our second front is the one to watch. Long-range models are suggesting that this system could bring our most substantial rain chances in quite some time. As of now, the front looks to arrive Friday into Saturday. Keep in mind this is still a way out so things could change, but at the moment, it looks like rainfall totals upward of an inch may be possible east of Interstate 35, with lower amounts further west. We'll fine-tune the rainfall forecast as we get closer.

This front also looks to cool down our temperatures. Highs will likely drop to the 60s for Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 40s and 50s bringing back the fall-like weather to Austin.

