Friday to bring another threat of severe storms

A cold front is expected to bring more rain, storms and possible large hail to Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Another day, another severe weather threat. Central Texas is under the gun again for another event of active weather.

On Thursday, several areas in Central Texas experienced hail and damaging winds. Friday brings about a similar scenario with a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms with a "marginal risk" – level 1 of 5 – for severe weather.





So far this season, we have experienced four hail storm events: March 22-23, March 24-25, April 12 and April 15.

Severe weather backstory

After a soupy and grim morning of dense fog and light rain, a warm front is expected to advance north across the region. How far north the front migrates will decide how warm temperatures edge through the day as well as the amount of cloud cover. If the clouds break, it will have a profound impact on our temperatures. Currently, the forecast is for highs to flirt with 80 degrees.

Models continue to disagree on how much rain and how strong storms will be Friday afternoon into the evening. However, a few do show to be isolated in intensity with a decent risk for more hail and a few strong thunderstorms.

Once the cold front moves through Central Texas, this is when we shall see the greatest activity.

In its wake, we are likely to experience a much cooler and drier overnight period with winds picking up out of the north with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

We still have a 10% to 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm this weekend under mostly cloudy skies.

The KVUE Storm Team will continue to monitor this developing forecast.