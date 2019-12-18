AUSTIN, Texas — Monday's cold front brought a drastic temperature drop of more than 30 degrees in four hours.

This week has felt different from the warmth of the weekend. The same system that brought us the windy weather leading to an uptick in cedar pollen went on to produce severe weather along the Gulf States and snow in the northeast.

A couple of days later and we are still seeing the impacts in Austin.

A combination of cool, dry air over the region, light north winds and a clear sky led to a record-breaking low temperature at Austin's airport.

A low of 24 degrees broke the previous 16-year-old record of 25 degrees set back in 2003.

Weather records for Austin's airport go back to 1942. The average low for this date is 42 degrees while the average high temperature is 62.

Camp Mabry's low today was ten degrees higher.

