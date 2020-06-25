Scattered rain Thursday, heavier rain possible Friday in Central Texas

Daily rain chances will continue through the weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a dry start to June, daily rain chances continue for Central Texas. An axis of heavy rain was spotted just to the southeast of the KVUE viewing area on Thursday morning. This brought heavy, flooding rain to areas along and south of Interstate 10.

The chance for rain continues for Central Texas on Thursday. Activity will be scattered in nature along and east of Interstate Highway 35. The timing will be from mid to late afternoon with rain dwindling away around sunset. Although severe weather is not expected, lightning as well as heavy rain cannot be ruled out.

Cloud cover will linger Thursday night. Another round of rain will return Friday morning. Rain will move from southeast to northwest through the area beginning near daybreak. Rain can be expected along the I-35 corridor mid to late morning. Severe weather is not expected, but lightning and locally heavy rainfall are possible. The chance for rain lowers Friday afternoon will a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 80s.

Overall, totals will range between a trace to one inch of rain in the next seven days. Most of that will happen between now and the end of the weekend.