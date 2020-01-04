AUSTIN, Texas — After a very nice stretch of weather for the middle of the week, big changes are on the way to Central Texas.

Rain and storms chances will ramp up starting Thursday, and stay elevated through the weekend.

This prolonged stretch of rainy weather could bring upwards of 2.5 inches of rain to parts of Central Texas over the next seven days. There is also the possibility for a few strong to severe storms on Friday.

Here's a detailed timeline of what to expect.

Scattered showers and storms starting Thursday

Thursday will bring the first of multiple rounds of rain and storms over the next several days.

By Thursday morning, expect a mostly cloudy sky, and then scattered showers and storms are expected for Thursday afternoon and evening.

The good news for Thursday is that any storms should be just garden-variety thunderstorms, and severe weather is not expected at this time.

RELATED: Forecast: Still nice for Wednesday, then rain and storms to end the week

KVUE

Strong storms possible on Friday

Friday will bring another round of rain and storms as a cold front approaches the area. A few storms Friday or Friday night could be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the "slight risk" (level 2 of 5) for severe weather for most of Central Texas on Friday.

RELATED: Today's Allergy Report

KVUE

The primary threats with any stronger storms on Friday would likely be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Outside of the severe weather risk, even non-severe storms on Friday will bring the potential for heavy rainfall. We will need to keep an eye on the localized flooding threat.

KVUE

Remaining unsettled over the weekend

After a cold front pushes through Friday night, the weather pattern stays active for both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s, and scattered showers with a few embedded storms.

KVUE

Sunday will also feature elevated rain chances as another weather system approaches later that day.

For now, we'll keep the rain chance at about 50% for Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.

The weather pattern looks a bit drier by the beginning of next week.

KVUE

Several inches of rainfall possible in next 7 days

Widespread rainfall totals of 0.5 to 2.5 inches are expected in the next seven days with locally higher amounts possible.

KVUE

The KVUE Storm Team will continue to monitor this developing forecast.

The 7-day forecast can be found below:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Group of Austin spring breakers tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Mexico

Gov. Greg Abbott issues essential services-only order until April 30; schools to remain closed until May 4

Company urged UT students to take Mexico spring break trip despite coronavirus pandemic