Longhorns vs. TCU Forecast: Great football weather

AUSTIN, Texas — The past several days have Central Texas feeling like fall. The cool mornings with sunny, warm afternoons continue through the weekend.

A weak, dry cold front pushed through the area on Thursday. This brought a northerly wind shift to the area. A reinforcing shot of dry air now filters in and will keep humidity on the lower end for Friday. Friday afternoon highs will be in the low 80s versus the low 90s that Thursday afternoon brought.

A south wind returns late Friday and through the weekend. This will help increase humidity and temperatures as the weekend progresses. Even with the slight warmup, temperatures should stay below the 90s. Average temperatures this time of the year reach the mid-80s.

Another weak front moves in before the weekend is over. This will help keep sunshine in the forecast for the next seven days with dry weather. The streak of cool mornings continues while the warm, sunny afternoons become the trend for the next week.

If you are tailgating for the big game, it will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the 60s. The sun will be shining bright at kickoff with temperatures in the mid 70s. Light winds expected during the duration of the game. Temperatures climb to the 80s by the end of the 4th quarter.

The next seven days look dry. We are monitoring a tropical wave that could become our next tropical cyclone near the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend. At the moment, not direct impacts are anticipated.