Imelda is now a tropical depression moving through southeast Texas.

Within one hour on Tuesday afternoon, a tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico went from being a tropical depression to Tropical Storm Imelda before making landfall near Freeport, Texas.

The system is expected to continue north through East Texas, bringing heavy rain through the area.

The forecast track keeps Imelda east of Central Texas. Areas left of the system will mostly stay dry.

Imelda will help bring in a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday across Central Texas. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas east of Interstate 35.

Thursday brings better rain chances of rain as Imelda treks to the north. The scattered showers and thunderstorms will have better coverage for areas west of I-35. Most activity is expected in the afternoon and evening hours.

The soaking rain will stay east of Austin. Highest rain totals over the next seven days are expected east of I-35 ranging from one half of an inch to one and a half inches. Less than half an inch of rain is expected for areas west of I-35.

The best chance to see rain in the Austin metro is Thursday. Rain chances decrease through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will stay above the average of 90 as we approach the first official day of fall on Sept. 23.

