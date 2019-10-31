Our first blast of arctic air this season is not done with us yet! While many locations saw the first freeze of the season early Thursday, Friday morning will bring the chance for widespread below freezing temperatures. This time, areas east of Interstate Highway 35 will be closer to the 32-degree mark.

The big difference will be the lack of strong wind. Dry, cold air partnered with light winds and a clear sky will make for ideal conditions for overnight cooling. That is why temperatures are expected to be slightly lower on Friday morning. However, since winds will be calmer, the wind chill will have less of a bite. The numbers there will mostly be in the low 30s.

This freeze comes about two weeks early for the Hill Country and nearly a month early for Williamson County.

Sunshine returns for Friday and the rest of the weekend with highs in the 60s.

