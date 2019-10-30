A freeze is expected for some on Thursday and Friday mornings.

A strong cold front will push through our area Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms. It will be windy and colder behind the front for Wednesday. A combination of cooler air, strong north wind and a clear sky will allow temperatures Thursday morning to drop into the low-30s. A few spots west and north of Austin will experience their first freeze of the season with temperatures between 29-32.

A north wind will always add an extra bite. Thanks to the windy weather, temperatures on Thursday morning will feel like the 20s. Bundle up!

Wet and turning colder Wednesday

A Freeze Warning has already been set by the National Weather Service for The Texas Hill Country on Thursday between four and ten in the morning. Protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Halloween Thursday will feature clearing skies, windy conditions and highs in the low- to mid-50s, the coldest Halloween since 1991. Expect a north wind at 10 mph to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph to 35 mph at times.

Temperatures will fall to the 40s on Thursday evening for trick-or-treating. Expect a dry Halloween night with a breezy north wind at 10 mph to 15 mph.

Friday will start off clear and cold with temperatures in the 30s. A light freeze is possible area-wide.

It will be sunny and cool for Friday and this weekend, with highs in the 60s.

