AUSTIN, Texas — It's finally time for some Texas football this weekend! The University of Texas will host Louisiana Tech at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

We can expect mostly clear skies with temperatures in the low 90s and cooling to the mid to low 80s by 10 p.m.

KVUE

Since it also happens to be Labor Day Weekend, here's a quick look at the forecast for the holiday. Upper 90s are expected in the afternoon with mainly dry conditions. Heat index values, of course, will be in the triple digits.

KVUE

