AUSTIN, Texas — Our pesky and loud squall line of thunderstorms has exited the Central Texas region and is now off to the southeastern coastline. Maximum wind gusts Monday morning topped 35 mph in a few locations.

The bulk of activity will be exiting fully by mid-morning with clearing skies for the remainder of the day. Dry air will filter in to the regions and highs Monday will be in the upper 70s with some areas south and east in the low 80s.

RELATED: Tornado rips through North Dallas; Over 100,000 without power early Monday

The next stretch of days will feature breezy winds and clear skies due to high pressure. Daytime temperatures once again will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. This is seasonal.

KVUE

Beginning Wednesday, southerly winds will respond with increasing humidity and a stronger trough will move through the Central Plains and into Central Texas by Thursday night. Cloud cover and a few strong to severe thunderstorms could be in tow for Thursday into Friday. It is expected for this front to be colder than Monday morning's with some areas in the Hill Country staying in the 50s Friday while others stay in the low 60s.

KVUE

Lows on Saturday will likely be in the 40s areawide during the overnights and a few degrees warmer by Sunday. This rides along with the Climate Prediction Center's eight- to 14day outlook of temperature conditions.

KVUE

