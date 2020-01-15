AUSTIN, Texas — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the KVUE viewing area until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory extends to Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Visibility is expected to be below a quarter of a mile for several locations during Wednesday morning's commute.

The fog is expected to clear by late morning Wednesday, but we expect additional rounds of fog for the next two mornings.

If you have to drive in fog, remember to reduce your speed and drive with low beams and fog lights. Increasing your distance from other cars will increase your response time in case surrounding cars break quickly. Beware of animals! Animals tend to come out in fog because they feel more camouflaged.

Here's a look at the extended forecast:

