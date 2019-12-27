AUSTIN, Texas — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for the Austin Metro. The advisory extends east of I-35 towards Houston and along the Texas coast.

A Dense Fog Advisory means that fog could reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. The fog should start to clear off around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Some areas of patchy fog could linger longer. Cloudy weather will continue for the afternoon with a spotty shower not ruled out. A cold front will approach the area Saturday increasing out rain chance.

RELATED: Showers and storms possible Saturday

If you have to be out and about on the roads during the advisory, slow down and use the low beams or fog lights. Don't forget to allow for extra drive time.

