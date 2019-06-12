Central Texas is being treated with another beautiful weekend with mostly sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. The biggest complaint will be the windy weather that will increase the cedar pollen count.

Temperatures will soar above average, about 65 for early December, to near 80 for Monday ahead of our next cold front. The next cool off into the 50s on Tuesday coincides with a chance for rain.

Rain will be patchy to scattered on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain totals will be low at less than one quarter of an inch in the next seven days. Higher rain totals will be found north and east of our area.

Rain is needed, according to the latest drought monitor. Areas are still under moderate to extreme drought. September recorded a total rainfall amount of 0.64 inches at Camp Mabry. October was much better with 4.19 inches of rainfall. In November, less than one inch of rainfall was recorded.

