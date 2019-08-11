Cloudy and chilly weather is expected for Friday, along with patchy light showers in the morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s for much of the day, and highs will struggle to reach the low 50s. This weekend will stay dry with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and in the low 70s on Sunday.

Our next big change is taking shape. A stronger cold front is expected on Monday. As of now, the front will arrive right before noon on Veteran's Day. This means the high temperature on Monday will happen in the morning and temperatures will drop through the day.

Rain is likely on Monday with gusty winds bringing down the wind chill. Parts of the area could freeze Tuesday morning with a widespread freeze Wednesday morning. Wind chills during the morning will drop into the 15-25 degree range.

Forecast rainfall amounts will change. As of now, rain could be as early as Sunday night and last through Tuesday midday.

Since temperatures are expected to dip below freezing, brief mix of winter weather precipitation is not ruled out for Monday night and Tuesday morning for areas north of Interstate 10.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of next week.

