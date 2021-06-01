Series of cold fronts bring changes to Central Texas

A series of cold fronts keeps Central Texas weather changing.

AUSTIN, Texas — A few cold fronts are bringing some weather changes to the Austin area.

Areas of fog and drizzle continue through Wednesday morning. This is all thanks to a combination of an influx of overnight moisture and an approaching cold front.

Front No. 1

Scattered showers will be in place for the first half of the day Wednesday ahead of the next cold front that is expected to push through the Austin area around midday. The best chances for rain will be east of Austin.

An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The threat for severe weather is low at this time, but higher east of the KVUE viewing area. Less than one-quarter inch accumulation is expected in the Hill Country. Along and east of Interstate Highway 35, rain accumulation will be less than half of an inch. Skies will clear from west to east with mainly clear skies and a windy northwest wind in place area wide by late in the afternoon.

Front No. 2

We remain dry through the second half of the week with a dry cold front pushing through Thursday. This will reinforce cooler, dry air. High temperatures will only be in the 50s by Friday with lower relative humidity and a breezy northwest wind. The wind could gust close to 20 to 25 mph. Cedar pollen levels are expected to climb as a result.

Front No. 3

Sunday will be the next day to keep a close eye on with another trough of low pressure swinging through Texas. Timing with this system is still uncertain at the moment but, for now, it looks like Sunday will bring the possibility of widespread rain with the chance of more frozen precipitation across parts of the Hill Country.

It's too early for specifics, but we'll continue to monitor the forecast closely as we go through the week.