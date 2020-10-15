Strong cold front to bring windy conditions, low temperatures

Fall conditions are coming back in a big way this week as temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s and 50s.

AUSTIN, Texas — Southerly flow continues to grip our Central Texas in the worst way with elevated humidity and warmer than normal temperatures.

Low temperatures Thursday morning ran roughly 5-10 degrees above normal with Camp Mabry at 72 degrees.

As the flow begins to veer southwest, Thursday afternoon temperatures will also rise more than five degrees above normal before a northwesterly front surges down into Central Texas. As the front crosses the Interstate 35 corridor, some isolated showers could be ignited, but mostly towards the coastal plains.

Though a Wind Advisory is not in effect nor could be put in place, we are expecting wind gusts upwards of 25-30 mph in the cold front's wake.

Some clouds are expected to clear during the overnight and when that happens, temperatures are expected to fall rapidly with mid to upper 50s in the tri-county area and mid to low 50s for our Hill Country.

That northerly breeze that we all know and love, will bring drier conditions into the area, lower humidity levels and certainly bring the nicest fall-like feels.

Even Friday night football weather will be some of the best we've had so far this season. Rainfall is expected to be minimal still in the next seven days with the highest likelihood 10% to 20%.