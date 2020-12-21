Holiday forecast: A mid-week front brings cold air by Christmas Eve

The first few days of winter will feel more like spring before a major system sweeps the country, bringing a blast of cold air.

AUSTIN, Texas — Even with the official start of winter, our afternoon high temperatures will be close to 10 degrees warmer than average for the first half of the workweek. Highs are expected to climb to the 70s again on Wednesday, all courtesy of high pressure.

Wednesday morning will be cloudier with breezy conditions and an isolated shower as our cold front approaches. Some isolated areas of patchy fog will be possible along and west of Interstate 10. Rainfall will be limited, but a 10% chance of showers on Wednesday will be possible east of Interstate 35.

Even with the lack of rain, we're expecting pretty breezy conditions behind the front. Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night could consist of 20 to 30 mph gusts.

Breezy conditions will likely continue into Christmas Eve as a much cooler air mass moves in. The system leaves behind dry, colder air in place for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve will be breezy, cool and sunny, with highs only in the 50s. We could possibly see another widespread freeze on Christmas Day as temperatures are forecast to start in the 30s, then the afternoon will be partly sunny and nice with highs in the low 60s.

Holiday travel could be messy if you're heading to the east or northeast during the second half of the week. This system will sweep across the country from west to east through this week. Snow is expected from the Great Lakes to New England while rain is expected south of Oklahoma, Arkansas, the Tennessee Valley and along the East Coast.