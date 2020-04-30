AUSTIN, Texas — It's been said that "April showers bring May flowers," and when looking back at the month of April, there have only been three days with rainfall accumulations raking in more than a half-inch.

Those days include April 3 at 0.84 inches, April 4 at 0.66 inches and April 29 at 0.71 inches. Though seemingly one of the "drier" climatological months when observing precipitation, a total of 2.88 inches fell from the sky with a 0.89-inch surplus.

KVUE

The faucet will appear to shut off heading into the month of May with a surge of summer heat expected. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and mid to low 90s through the first weekend.

KVUE

Not only are we expecting the heat, but brace yourselves for the humidity as well. Heat index values will likely rake in a feeling of more than 100 degrees by Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday.

KVUE

This all because of a dominating ridge of high pressure setting up shop over the area with minimal moisture available. In spite of southerly winds, nights should remain on the balmy side thanks to radiational cooling so some mid to upper 60s and low 70s will be expected by sunrise during this period.

KVUE

RELATED: Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: Know the warning signs

It is important to not underestimate the impact of heat-related illness during this period. We will be far ahead of schedule for the heat and some of our most vulnerable residents may fall victim to overexertion. Remember the symptoms and stay safe.

Our next rain chances return with a front Tuesday night into Wednesday.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: These Austin-area restaurants are reopening for dine-in on Friday, May 1

How opening businesses again will impact your unemployment | Q&A with Texas Workforce Commission

LIST: Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor plan to reopen campuses in the fall