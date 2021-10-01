x
Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

When snow falls, you create snowmen. Here are the snowmen of Austin

KVUE has received a ton of snowman pictures from y'all! Here is a look at some of our favorites.

AUSTIN, Texas — What else to do when snow falls in Texas than create your own iteration of Frosty the Snowman? 

The KVUE Storm Team said accumulating snow was likely for areas north of Austin, with totals of 1 to 3 inches possible, with some locally higher amounts. In fact, up to 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible over portions of Milam County. We're expecting conditions to clear by late Sunday night. 

We saw some very creative snowmen popping up all around the Austin area on social media and with pictures you sent to KVUE. 

RELATED: Scenes from Texas as it becomes a winter wonderland

Here's a look at a few of our favorites: 

PHOTOS: The Snowmen of Austin area on Jan. 10, 2021

Noe Rodriguez
Credit: Noe Rodriguez

