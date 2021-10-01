When snow falls, you create snowmen. Here are the snowmen of Austin

KVUE has received a ton of snowman pictures from y'all! Here is a look at some of our favorites.

AUSTIN, Texas — What else to do when snow falls in Texas than create your own iteration of Frosty the Snowman?

The KVUE Storm Team said accumulating snow was likely for areas north of Austin, with totals of 1 to 3 inches possible, with some locally higher amounts. In fact, up to 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible over portions of Milam County. We're expecting conditions to clear by late Sunday night.

We saw some very creative snowmen popping up all around the Austin area on social media and with pictures you sent to KVUE.

Here's a look at a few of our favorites:

