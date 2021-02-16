Austin emergency crews respond to hundreds of broken water pipe calls

Here are some tips to help protect pipes from sub-freezing temperatures.

AUSTIN, Texas — The frigid temperatures have caused issues with snow and ice on roads, power outages and now even water troubles.

Austin Water told KVUE that four water main breaks were reported Monday and several apartment complexes had pipes burst. Austin Fire Department crews told KVUE they responded to more than 400 broken water pipe calls on Monday.

As temperatures rise toward the end of the week, this danger of water pipe breaks increases too. Emergency officials are asking the public to turn on their faucets to prevent pipes from bursting.

Here is a more detailed list of tips to protect your pipes from sub-freezing weather:

Drip outside faucets 24/7 – five drops per minute.

Open cabinet doors under sinks next to outside walls.

In unheated garages, shut off washing machine water. Water softeners should be drained and protected from freezing temperatures.

In sustained sub-freezing weather, let water drip slowly from inside faucets. If possible, collect that water to reuse for other things.