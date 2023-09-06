Strong storms possible Saturday night

Gusty winds and hail are the main threats, with a heavy downpour creating minor flash flooding not out of the question.

AUSTIN, Texas — While we are expecting a warm and reasonably dry Friday, there are chances of stronger storms developing later Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

These storms could be similar to other recent strong storms across the KVUE viewing area, so let's break down the timing as well as the threats associated with these storms.

Threats

The entire KVUE viewing area is under at least a "marginal" – 1 out of 5 – risk for potential hail and gusty winds Saturday night, with Milam County currently under a level 2 out of 5 "slight" risk for severe weather.

We also can't rule out a flash flood threat with any of the heaviest downpours, especially north of the Austin metro area.

Timing

This is the part of the forecast that has proven to be difficult to truly nail down. While the main short-range models (GRAF and HRRR) are now more in agreement with the storm potential Saturday night, especially with the Coastal Plains having the main storm chances, differences arrive when it comes to timing and storm intensity.

However, both models are in agreement that we will not see any storm activity for Saturday or Sunday afternoons, so most outdoor plans should be safe.

However, as we get closer to sundown and peak daytime heating is achieved, weak impulses around an area of high pressure situated to our west could bring in those stronger storms by around 8 to 10 p.m. for the Coastal Plains, and possibly the Interstate 35 corridor between 10 p.m. and midnight.

While Saturday night plans on either Sixth or Rainey streets may be hampered by these storms, Sunday brunch or church commutes shouldn't be affected by rain. These storms should be on their way out by sunrise.

Sunday itself looks to be dry and rather warm, with greater likelihood that it will be the first triple-digit day of 2023 at Camp Mabry. That would be later than in 2022 but ahead of the average first triple-digit day of July 3.

