Frosty cacti: Your most Texas snow pictures

Snow blanketed the state from West Texas to East Texas and from North Texas to the southeast.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Texas greenery met snow Sunday, and we have the photos to prove it.

When you think about snow, you probably imagine tall, Christmas-like trees covered in white. But when you live in Texas and see a rare snow event, the views are a little different.

On this rare occasion, cacti and other Texas greenery were covered with snowflakes as snow fell throughout Central Texas Sunday, and it was truly a sight to see.

Austin recorded its first measurable snowfall since 2017, and a preliminary total of 1.5 inches at Camp Mabry is the highest snow total since 2004. The highest snowfall totals we across Williamson Country where some reported up to 6 inches of snow. Below is a list of some of the notable preliminary snowfall totals.

There's no doubt that Jan. 10, 2021, will hold a special place in the hearts of Texans. Whoever we are, whatever we believe, and however different we may be, we were united on Sunday. The snow brought all of us together, symbolically at least, during a pandemic.