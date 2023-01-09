Second-hottest summer ever recorded in Central Texas; September won't be much different

Camp Mabry finished one-tenth of a degree shy of the all-time summer heat record.

AUSTIN, Texas — We have had a very hot and dry summer across Central Texas, with temperatures reaching the triple digits with relative regularity.

In fact, we've had 69 triple-digit days so far in 2023, tied for the second-most of all time for Austin – and expected to be increased Friday afternoon. However, Friday marks the start of meteorological fall, so its high won't count toward the summer rankings.

Speaking of summer rankings, this meteorological summer finished as the second-hottest and second-driest on average. In fact, the average temperature for the meteorological summer was only one-tenth of a degree shy of the all-time record, set in 2011.

Additionally, Austin finished with the second-driest summer on record, with only 1.31 inches of rain for the entire summer. To put that in perspective, Austin should be receiving a little over eight inches of rain on average during the summer months.

To make matters worse or better – depending on your weather preferences – we're expecting more of the same for the month of September, with above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for the Lone Star State, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

Stick with KVUE for the latest as we track the continuance of the hot and dry pattern we've been stuck in for the past few months.

In the meantime, your 7-day forecast is below:

