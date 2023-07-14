Some Austin area businesses seeing sales dip due to heat

The excruciating heat has caused a drop in sales for a number of businesses in the Austin area.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Some business owners in Austin say the constant triple digits temperatures are hurting sales.



"It has a affected a portion of our sales, people coming to the park and hanging out here and spending time. Usually those close costumers that come back frequently, we haven't been seeing them," said Zilan Baron, a cook for The Vegan Nom food truck.

Baron said the truck's sales have dropped around 20% compared to what they would typically make during the cooler temperatures of the fall.

Baron said they are trying to their best to keep customers cool with fans and misters, and that they branched out, doing more catering to help boost sales.

"This summer is a just a complete different story, a lot of people are, it’s just too hot," Baron said.

Just down the road on East Cesar Chavez is JNL BBQ, where owner Ben Lambert said they too are seeing fewer customers this summer.

"Last time we did numbers, we were down about 45-55% of our [normal] business," Lambert said.

Lambert said they do have seating indoors with air conditioning, but much of their seating is outside, where people usually like to sit.

JNL's also has live shows, which Lambert said they cut back, having canceled Thursday night's usual open mic nights because of the heat.

"The people are not out and about as they used to be," Lambert said

Despite the heat, Baron and Lambert aren't discouraged from doing what they love.

"I love it! There is no way, there is no way I would be able to do this if I didn't love it. I am already 10 years in and [it's] all I can imagine doing," said Lambert.

"I have a great team, amazing management team, amazing staff and I get to interact with costumers," said Baron.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter