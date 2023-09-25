Austin, Round Rock agencies respond following hailstorm that caused widespread damage

The City of Round Rock said its own vehicle fleet experienced significant damage.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — After a hailstorm caused widespread damage to cars and homes throughout Austin, Round Rock and the surrounding area, several local agencies are providing resources to help.

If you have hail damage to your property, the City of Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management department shared the following reminders:

"If you have insurance, contact your insurance agent to file a claim

Make sure to document all your damages – before you clean up, take photos and make a list

Save all your receipts for post-damage repair and clean up

Beware of unsolicited door-to-door home improvement offers. If your home needs repairs, your best bet is to call a few home repair companies in your area and then check their references

It is a good idea to choose a contractor with an established physical address. You should be sure you can find anyone who has done work on your house, in case problems arise"

Meanwhile, the City of Round Rock said it was among the storm's victims Sunday night.

"Our vehicle fleet experienced significant damage, and several City departments will utilize reserve vehicles to maintain normal operations to provide essential services to the public," the City said on social media.

— City of Round Rock (@roundrock) September 25, 2023

The City added that it understands many of its residents are also dealing with repairs to their property and pointed them to the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) for tips for filing claims and avoiding fraud.

The TDI said when it comes to filing a claim with your insurance agent or company, you should:

"Keep a record of everyone you talked to with your company

Be ready to answer questions about the damage

Ask about an advance payment if you need help quickly

Ask about living expenses. Most policies will cover some of the costs you have if you are unable to live in your home because of damage that is covered by your insurance. Keep your receipts for these costs

If you need shelter or emergency food or water, contact the Red Cross at 800-733-2767"

When it comes to repairing any damage to your home, TDI says to:

"Make sure your adjuster and company have your current phone number

Make sure your address is visible from the street. You may need to post a sign with your address in the yard.

Try to be there when the adjuster visits and point out all damage

Get multiple bids from contractors and compare them with the adjuster’s report before settling the claim

Save proof that you paid the deductible on the claim. A state law makes it illegal for contractors or roofers to offer to waive a deductible or to promise a rebate for your deductible. It also allows insurance companies to request proof, such a receipt or canceled check, that you paid the deductible"