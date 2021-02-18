Blog: Winter storm forces closures of roads, services in Austin area Thursday

Here's a look at road closures and services closed by icy and snowy conditions Feb. 18.

TEXAS, USA — A historic winter storm has brought icy road conditions to Austin, Texas, forcing road closures. Many services are also shutting down as the city deals with power outages and dangerously cold temperatures.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began to pretreat bridges and overpasses on major Austin roads last week in preparation for the expected icy conditions. Even so, dozens of crashes have been reported in the days since then.

Officials are again warning residents to stay off the roads if they can because the snow that melted in the sun Monday likely froze overnight. All roads are slick. If you must drive, take it slow. If a signal is dark, treat it as a four-way stop.

Drivers are being urged to stay home. But if you must drive, you can check for road closures on this interactive map.

A look at road and services closures for Feb. 18:

4 a.m. – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said crews spent the overnight hours treating major roadways including Interstate 35 between Georgetown and Jarrell. TxDOT said the highway was cleared and traffic is moving. If you must travel, use extreme caution. Best advice is to avoid travel if possible this morning.

Tips on how to drive in wintry weather

TxDOT said drivers should follow these guidelines to keep themselves and others safe:

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as these are the first to freeze.

Reduce your speed. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Don't apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control.

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching crews. Don't pass on the right, and remember visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

Be patient. Keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been treated.

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure the heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.