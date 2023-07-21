Austin Parks and Recreation issues 'park burning restrictions'

This restriction went into effect on Thursday and prohibits the building of fires and grilling in all the City of Austin parks, greenbelts and preserves.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Parks and Recreation issued a "parks burning restrictions" due to the dangerous fire conditions across Central Texas.

This restriction went into effect on Thursday and prohibits the building of fires and grilling in all the City of Austin parks, greenbelts and preserves. This includes the use of wood or charcoal BBQ pits, grills and smokers. However, propane stoves will still be allowed in specific picnic areas.

Park Rangers say this restriction is to help minimize the wildfire risk. Anyone who violates this will be fined between $300 and $500.

Fire conditions will be evaluated and if Austin Parks and Recreation deem conditions are safe, they will lift the burning restrictions.

For more information about wildfires the City of Austin website.