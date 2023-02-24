Cool evening expected for Austin FC's season opener

Highs get to the 60s Saturday but drop to the upper 50s by the end of the match.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been a long offseason for Austin FC, but the time has now come for the 2023 Major League Soccer season to kick off! Austin FC will host its first game at Q2 Stadium this Saturday as MLS newcomers St. Louis City SC come to town.

With that, everyone attending the match is likely wondering how the forecast will shape up, especially with the chilly temperatures we've had so far on Friday.

Let's be honest for a second: Saturday's forecast is quite tricky, but we preliminarily look to be getting to the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. However, those upper 60s will be short-lived and will likely only last during the tailgates leading up to the match.

We could see one or two peeks of sunshine, and most model data has us dropping to the upper 50s to lower 60s by kickoff. The final determination on how warm we will get, if at all, will depend on how much cloud cover we have during the day Saturday, as that limits radiational cooling.

The match itself looks to be on the cooler side, so no hydration breaks will be expected. However, we will remain mostly cloudy, so we don't expect there to be much cooling from the 60s during the match.

If you're looking for a warming trend, it won't be fully felt until Sunday, when we get a push of warm air from the Gulf of Mexico that'll allow highs to push 80 once again.

There is a frontal system that comes in late Sunday night into Monday though, and that will bring in our next rain chance.

On behalf of the entire KVUE Storm Team, we hope you enjoy the match, whether you're at the stadium, out with friends or watching at home! Your 7-Day forecast is below: