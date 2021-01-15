x
Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Jan. 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 15 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 30,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 59,394 cases have been reported and at least 591 people have died. At least 52,439 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 12,809 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 148 people have died. At least 10,329 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 24,908 cases have been reported in the county and at least 237 people have died. At least 22,716 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

WATCH: COVID-19 vaccine leading to problems in Central Texas

