Austin Area Urban League helping to provide shelter for those in need during Arctic blast

Austin Area Urban League is teaming up with the City of Austin to open overnight shelters.

AUSTIN, Texas — Arctic air is sweeping its way through Central Texas and temperatures are expected to dip below the freezing mark over the next couple of days.

Quincy Dunlap, the president and CEO of Austin Area Urban league, and his organization are working with city officials to get people out of the frigid cold and into several shelters.

"We are encouraging most brothers and sisters that are in that homeless/unhoused status please access the shelter for the next couple days, where they will have a hot meal and other support," said Dunlap. "We want to take care of our most vulnerable population and this is one of those ways we want to serve."

Those in need can check in at the One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night. Once they check in, Capital Metro will take them to one of the facilities.

Dunlap told KVUE that each person will have access to "mats, cots, blankets, a dinner and a light breakfast."

The Urban League has also been collecting donations with help from the community, including joggings suits, gloves, hats, blankets and hygiene products that are given to those in need.

“We cover as many brothers and sisters as possible during this cold weather spell," said Dunlap. “We want to be as comprehensive as possible to give people the best opportunity to come through on the healthy side."

The City has a full list of warming centers that are also available. You can see the full list here.

For more information about how you can help donate, visit the Austin Area Urban League website. You can also drop off supplies during business hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 8011A Cameron Road building A-100 in Austin.