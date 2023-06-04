How much rain has fallen so far?

More rain is on the way in addition to what's already fallen, creating a flood threat.

AUSTIN, Texas — We have had quite the soaker so far this Thursday!

So much so, in fact, that we already have Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) gauges that now show over four inches of rain that have already fallen. These totals mainly are in Fayette and Bastrop counties, in the Coastal Plains.

An LCRA gauge near Lake Bastrop shows that 4.23 inches of rain has fallen so far, with more expected to come as these rounds of rain continue through Friday. Another LCRA gauge located along Cedar Creek, near Bastrop, had exactly four inches of rain so far.

However, it is not just the LCRA gauges in the Coastal Plains that are showing impressive totals.

An area just south of Smithville, along the Bastrop/Fayette County line, picked up a whopping five and a half inches, according to the latest radar estimates. Elgin got closer to three inches of rain, but these are still impressive totals given the drought situation.

Additionally, it's not just the Coastal Plains that are seeing the beneficial rainfall. Areas along Interstate 35, including in Hays County, are also seeing impressive totals as well. A radar estimate of nearly two inches was recorded near Wimberley, and it is likely to increase given the latest forecast.

This brings us to how much more rainfall we can expect out of this system. We will need to watch the Coastal Plains as we head into Friday, as additional rainfall totals of nearly three inches could lead to another flooding concern.

Additionally, flood advisories are in effect for Travis, Williamson and western Bastrop counties until 5:30 p.m. Thursday and for Bastrop and Lee counties until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Stick with KVUE for the latest on the developing forecast.