Two months of above-average temperatures reported for Central Texas

Both San Antonio and Austin have reported daily temperature averages above normal since the first week of June.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a tweet from the National Weather Service on Tuesday, Aug. 8, neither Austin nor San Antonio has experienced a day with daily average temperatures below normal in a full two months.

It has now been 2 full months since the last time Austin or San Antonio had below normal average daily temperatures (June 7 at SAT, June 8 at ATT). Still no clear end in sight to this warmer than normal pattern, but looking optimistically we are now at the climatological maximum! pic.twitter.com/SGhh2Uj9Mg — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 8, 2023

When averaging out the daily high and low temperatures from each day since June 8 at Camp Mabry, every day has been above what that usual daily value is.

Even on days this summer when the high temperature value for a given day was below average, the daily average still remained above.

July 6 was our only "below average" day last month, with 92 as our official high temperature. However, the low for that day was 78, giving us a daily average of 85 degrees. The regular daily average for July 6 is just 0.1 degree below that, at 84.9°F.

So yes, technically, we have been above average almost all summer long. Remember meteorological summer began on June 1.

The first eight days of June had daily averages below or at normal. This was the tail end of generally normal springtime temperatures Austin endured throughout May.

The 2-month long streak of above-average daily temperatures is likely to continue through August if our upper air pattern remains the same. So far, the "heat dome" didn't wobble much throughout July, and it is forecasted to stay more or less stagnant through August.

Either the upper-level pattern changes or a tropical depression is able to move inland and relieve Central Texas from some heat.

Apart from the above-average temperatures, our current streak of consecutive triple-digit days is now at 32 as of Tuesday. The overall number of triple-digit days for the summer of 2023 stands at 47.

