Austin-Travis County EMS responded to two carbon monoxide exposure calls in Friday's incident report

AUSTIN, Texas — The video attached is detailing the incident report from Thursday, Dec. 22.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a little over 380 911 calls in the last 24 hours.

From midnight to midnight on Friday, ATCEMS responded to 41 environmental incident response calls and 24 cold weather shelter transport calls. Two of the 382 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.

This comes 24 hours after the 359 calls that ATCEMS received on Thursday, which had more cold weather calls, a total of 28, but only 17 environmental incident response calls and no carbon monoxide exposure calls.

During these series of calls, 24 people and two dogs were transported by single responder units to cold weather shelters and warming centers. Also during this time period, ATCEMS Integrative Services Team checked-in with people experiencing homelessness and transported around 100 people to warming centers. The Integrative Services Team was able to do this through the collaboration with Capital Metro and HOST to assist in transportation.

This report does not state if and how many people decided to not be relocated during the 24 hour time period, but the next incident report summary for Saturday, Dec. 24 will be released on Sunday morning according to ATCEMS.

The Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday morning for the Central Texas area, but the Wind Chill Warning has expired after the area was experiencing high winds on Friday.

In the 24hr period (midnight to midnight) Friday, #ATCEMSMedics responded to 382 total 911 incidents. Of those incidents, 41 were environmentally related. There were 2 calls for carbon monoxide exposures responded to by #ATCEMS. pic.twitter.com/UiccLHRp6z — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 24, 2022