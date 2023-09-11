Are the 100-degree days over for 2023?

The next seven days stay warm, but there are no triple-digit days in sight for a while. Could they return?

AUSTIN, Texas — Many Central Texans will take note of the "cooler" temperatures as we head through the second week of September.

Thanks to daily rain chances and a break from the dreaded heat dome, most afternoon highs this week will remain in the 90-degree range. Granted, some days will be at 98 to 99, but we'll take what we can get after the second-hottest summer on record.

So, will the triple-digit days make a comeback in autumn?

Climatologically, Camp Mabry records show that Austin's last triple-digit day usually occurs around Aug. 30 on average. While most won't see the triple digits in the short-term forecast, this past Saturday saw temperatures hit 104, and Friday saw temperatures reach a staggering 107 degrees. So, it's pretty common to get triple-digit days in September.

In 2011, the hottest summer ever recorded in Austin, the last 100-degree day was recorded on Sept. 29.

The latest ever triple digit day was Oct. 2, which happened first in 1923 and again in 1938.

In 2011, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reported one of their last triple-digit days in late September, too. The date to beat will still have to be Oct. 2.

While the 7-day forecast keeps the triple digits away from Central Texas for a bit, a long-range model – the GFS (American model) – proposed another round of extreme temperatures could be in the fold for the second half of September.

Austin has counted 78 days of 100 degrees or above for in 2023 thus far. It's possible we could add to that count through the month of September. The triple-digit day count in 2011 was 90. We would need another 12 days of 100 degrees or more to beat that record.

Grace Thornton on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram