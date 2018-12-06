The official start of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1, 2018. Subtropical storm Alberto began the season early, but ever since, it has been quiet in the Atlantic. This may change as the National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a cluster of storms that have the potential to form into a tropical system as early as this weekend.

WHAT WE KNOW

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms are currently located in the Western Caribbean Sea, close to Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula. At the moment, the storms have no cyclonic characteristics.

Visible satellite image at noon on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

All eyes will be on the Western Caribbean Sea these next few days, as it is known to be an area for favorable development during hurricane season in June.

Typical formation during the month of June.

Over the coming days, it is expected to move northwest. As it moves toward warmer waters in the Gulf, the cluster of storms has potential to strengthen into a tropical cyclone. The National Hurricane Center has the chance of the system developing into a tropical system at 10 percent over the next 48 hours and 20 percent over the next five days.

National Hurricane Center forecast, along with satellite and radar readings at noon on Tuesday June 12, 2018.

HOW WILL THIS AFFECT CENTRAL TEXAS?

Whether the cluster of storms develop into a tropical cyclone or not, increased rain chances are expected for the Lone Star State, as increased tropical moisture will produce showers and thunderstorms. At the moment, up to four inches of rain is expected along the coast and up to one inch of rain is forecasted for Central Texas.

Note: The forecast is expected to change in the coming days, so stay tuned to KVUE for the latest information.

Estimated rainfall totals as of noon on June 12, 2018.

Tropical moisture that will provide much-needed rain for our area is expected to arrive in Central Texas as early as this weekend.

AN AT OR ABOVE AVERAGE HURRICANE SEASON IN STORE

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season would bring anywhere from 10 to 16 named storms, and that five to nine of those would actually become hurricanes. Should the prediction come to pass, the season would be on, or slightly above, average from others in the past.

Courtesy: noaa.gov

