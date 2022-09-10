With ACL Weekend 1 in the books, Weekend 2 could also be dry

Isolated shower chances next Sunday exist, but are small in nature.

AUSTIN, Texas — Weekend 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is in the books, and we did not receive any measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry during the event.

Additionally, we reached the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs all three days, so although the weather cooperated this weekend, not only did Mother Nature do us no favors from a drought standpoint, it was a toasty occasion given the average high for this time of year is 85.

While Weekend 2 of ACL is still five to seven days out, it's not too late to start preparations for the event from a weather standpoint.

Prior to Weekend 2, however, there is a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday morning as a frontal boundary slides through with moisture from the Remnants of Tropical Storm Julia out ahead of it.

Overall, we expect to be mostly rain-free for Weekend 2. However, there could be higher levels of humidity than the dry air we had this past weekend. This is due to a disturbance that could bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and that, combined with a frontal boundary that, according to latest models, could arrive by Sunday, could bring a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. This chance is only at around 20%, and it is confined to Sunday. However, with the added humidity all weekend and added cloud cover, we can't rule out a quick drizzle on Friday or Saturday.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday look to, like this past weekend, sit in the upper 80s. However, with the added humidity, we wouldn't be surprised if heat indices, or "feels-like" temperatures reach the mid-90s. For Sunday, we're tentatively looking at the lower 80s for highs as the front moves closer and we add more cloud cover, although we could still reach the mid-80s with compressional heating.

Given the worsening drought situation across Central Texas, it's easy to say that we desperately need the rain. Still, Friday of Weekend 1 of the 2021 ACL was delayed due to the rain, so one might want Mother Nature to cooperate, and she has so far. With the chances of us not receiving rain throughout Weekend 2, it's important to note that the last time that the entire ACL was rain-free was in 2017, but a caveat to that was that the live event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was no rain recorded at Camp Mabry between Oct. 9 and 11, the dates when the virtual festival were held.

Again, we'd like to mention that this is still five to seven days out, so it's important to stick with the KVUE Storm Team for the latest on your forecast for Weekend 2.