AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas is in for another round of potential severe weather Friday.
Two tornadoes touched down -- one in Flatonia and one closer to the city of La Grange -- according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. A roof was reportedly blown off of a business in the La Grange area.
The Fayette County EMS tweeted photos of damage in the area after the reported tornadoes.
PHOTOS: Possible tornado damage in Fayette County
A Tornado Warning was issued for Fayette County, but that expired at 10 a.m.
There are two more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms Friday: in the afternoon and evening.
Our severe weather outlook for Friday has areas from Austin south under a "Slight Risk" (2 out of 5 threat) for severe thunderstorms. Like the last two days, there will be a threat of storms turning severe producing hail and gusty winds.
Rain chances may linger through the early morning hours of Saturday, otherwise, expect a mainly dry weekend. Storm chances return early next week with the threat of strong storms and flash flooding.
Rainfall amounts of two to four inches is possible through late next week.
The outlook through mid-May continues to place our region and much of the nation in an above-average rainfall weather pattern.
