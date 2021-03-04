What to do in Round Top, antiques haven southeast of Austin

Come for the antiques, stay for the pies!

ROUND TOP, Texas — Small Fayette County town Round Top, located seven miles south of U.S. Highway 290 East and around 80 miles southeast of Austin, has become a must-visit destination for antiques enthusiasts.

The town is home to fewer than 90 residents but has plenty to offer visitors between Austin and Houston.

If antiques are not your thing, the town also offers a farmers market every Saturday morning in the town square.

But if you really want to fall in love with the town, drop into the Royers Round Top Cafe and try one (or two) of its famous pies.

The Round Top Antiques Show happens four times a year, once each season, with the winter antiques show scheduled for Jan. 20 through Jan. 23, 2022. The Original Round Top Antiques Fair will take place Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, 2022.

Year-round antiques destinations include Bill Moore Antiques, Bootleggers Antiques, Cottonseed Trading Company, Hermann Furniture, Junk Gypsy Company, McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors, Mesquite Mesa at Coyote Station, Round Top Ranch Antiques, Round Top Vintage Market, Second Market and Company and Townsend Provisions.

The town offers several options for accommodation, including hotels, inns, B&Bs and vacation rentals. For a unique experience, explore the Flophouze Shipping Container Hotel.

“Businesses in Round Top offer big-city shopping, dining, lodging, and culture, without the big-city headaches. Our town is a year-round hub in the Texas Hill Country and a bucket-list destination for HGTV and antiques addicts,” according to the Round Top Chamber of Commerce.