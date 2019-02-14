HOUSTON — Delta passengers headed to Houston got quite a scare Wednesday when a vape pen caught fire in an overhead bin.

Luckily, the plane was still on the tarmac at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and had not yet taken off.

Passengers said they noticed smoke coming from the overhead compartment and immediately alerted flight attendants, according to NowThis News. Crews were able to successfully put out the flames and get everyone off the plane.

The Houston-bound flight wasn't the only issue Delta had Wednesday. A flight from California to Seattle had to make an emergency landing in Reno, Nevada because of extreme turbulence. Three people were injured.