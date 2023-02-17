x
Travel

Small plane off runway halted flights at Hobby Airport

Because the plane ended up between the two main runways, no flights can land or take off until at least 1 p.m.

HOUSTON — All flights were stopped at Hobby Airport Friday after a small jet slid off the runway, an airport representative said.

The minor crash happened around 11:30 a.m. after the plane landed safely, but ended up in the grass, the airport tweeted.

No one was injured.

Because the plane ended up between the two main runways, no flights could land or take off until at least 1 p.m.

It is unknown what caused the plane to slide off course.

