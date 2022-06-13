Record-setting passenger count makes April Austin airport's busiest month ever

April 2022 saw a 121.74% increase in passenger traffic growth from April 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — April earned the distinction of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's busiest month ever, with a total of 1,865,046 passengers.

The record is a 121.74% increase in passenger traffic growth from last April. In March 2022, total passengers numbered 1,822,198.

Southwest Airlines had the most total passengers of the month, with 722,855 people. American Airlines followed with 500,823 and Delta Air Lines with 223,691.

The airport also saw 28,717,839 pounds of air cargo in April, a 49.15% increase from April 2021.

The growing number of passengers has led to congestion and long wait times at the airport in recent months, with people traveling in and out of the area for events like NASCAR, South by Southwest, Dell Match Play and more.

In response to the high number of travelers seen so far this year, Airport Director Jacqueline Yaft requested at least 100 additional Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and K-9 units in a letter sent March 3. Yaft also sent a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) asking for at least 15 more agents to help screen passengers arriving from international flights.