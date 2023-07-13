State Department answers your questions about passport backlogs, delays

We reached out to the State Department to answer your questions about passports.

HOUSTON — After a KHOU 11 report on one Houston couple's struggle to renew their passports in time for an international trip, several viewers were left wondering what was causing the delays.

So, we reached out to the State Department to get some answers.

How big is the demand for passports?

A spokesperson for the State Department said it is seeing twice as many people applying for passports this year than last year. That's about 400,000 applications a week. The department expects 2023's passport demand to beat out the previous record set in 2017.

How long will it take to get a passport?

For normal processing, it takes about 10 to 13 weeks to get your passport. If you decide to pay extra for expedited processing, the State Department said it should take around 7 to 9 weeks.

But, there's a catch. That timeline doesn't account for mailing times, so the State Department says it could take up to two weeks longer to get your passport. That means you could be looking at anywhere from 9 and 15 weeks.

If you apply for a passport at the same time as someone else, will you get them back at the same time?

Not necessarily. The Houston couple we spoke with both filed and sent their applications at the same time. One got theirs back after just five weeks. The other took 10 weeks.

The State Department said passports are sent out to 26 agencies and each one has different processing times. Just because you apply at the same time does NOT mean they will arrive together.

Can you get reimbursement if it doesn't come in time?

According to the State Department, people who paid for expedited processing CAN get the $60 fee back if their passport didn't arrive within the expedited timeframe. Click here for more information on reimbursements.

What if there's an emergency?

You can reach out to your U.S. Senator if you need help getting a passport, so long as you meet certain criteria like having a trip planned within the week, an urgent life-or-death emergency or business travel. Click here for more information on that process.

What can you do if you already have an application in progress?

If your travel date is in 5 days or less, the State Department said you should try to get an appointment by calling 1-877-487-2778.

If your travel date is within 6 to 14 days, the department said you should also call 1-877-487-2778. "We will notify the passport agency/center that is processing the application of the date of travel and request that the passport be processed in time," the department said. If yo go this route, you may have to pay a $60 fee for expedited service.

If your travel date is more than 14 days out, the State Department asks that you don't call unless you need to update your mailing address, upgrade to expedited service or to request a 1- to 2-day delivery service.